L. Peter Sauer

Leo Peter Sauer, 90, of Toledo, Ore., and formerly of Sister Bay, Wis., passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.

Peter was born May 18, 1929, in Kenosha, Wis., to Leo G. and Beata A. (nee Pankow) Sauer. He worked and retired, as an engineer, from SignodeTW after 35 years of service. Peter was baptized, confirmed, married, and notably active in his WELS Lutheran church families. Many will miss his wisdom, integrity, and reverence for the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Elaine; his children, Bradley and Timothy, his brother, Pastor Joel Ph. Sauer and his sister, Marcie A. Hagan. Peter is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Edward III) Ubert and Jennifer Sauer, his son Michael (Donna) Sauer; his sister, Mary (Richard) Hannenberg; and his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 9986, State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202 with Pastor Peter Lindemann officiating. Burial will be in Little Sister Cemetery, Town of Liberty Grove, Wis.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m.

Memorials may be given for Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 544, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202.

Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay, WI is assisting the Sauer family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with his family through tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.