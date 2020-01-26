Leola M. Sharfinski

June 9, 1924 - January 21, 2020

Leola M. Sharfinski, age 95 of Kenosha, passed away with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on June 9, 1924 in Kaukauna, WI and was the daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Wilpolt) Flynn.

Moving to Kenosha at a very young age, she was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1942. On May 1, 1948, she married Robert H. Sharfinski at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha. Her husband preceded her in death on May 30, 2009.

Leola worked at Teachers Credit Union for many years and retired from AM Community Credit Union after working there for eighteen years as comptroller.

Leola enjoyed crafting and playing golf. She also enjoyed water aerobics with her 'diehard' friends and spending her winters in Sarasota, FL for fifteen years. Lee moved to Harborside Commons after her husband passed away. She was known by many of the tenants and loved participating in all the activities or gatherings with her fellow neighbors. Lee also loved helping with decorating for every holiday and making things festive. Leola also used some of her extra energy to walk her beloved dog Harry twice a day in all kinds of weather. She will be sadly missed by all those she touched.

Leola was a great example of a life well lived, full of faith, fun, and beauty. She was a role model to everyone.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen (William) Pierantoni of Sturtevant, WI; Donna (Thomas Weertz) Sharfinski of Detroit, MI; Debra (Paul) Ferraro of Kenosha and one son, Robert of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Rick, Brian, David, Gina, Jessica and Joe, six great grandchildren, Justin, Kimberli, Anthony, Miro, Shelby, and Savannah, and a great-great granddaughter QiAoyi (Zoey), and a brother, Richard (Joyce) Flynn.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rita Holm.

Funeral Services honoring Leola's life will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Leola will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Aurora at Home, 116 North Dodge Street, Suite 8, Burlington, WI 53105 or St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Kenosha, would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Racine/Kenosha Hospice care team of Aurora at Home for the excellent and compassionate care given to their mother.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com