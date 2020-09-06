1/1
Leon H. Shisler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leon H. Shisler

1926 - 2020

Leon H. Shisler, 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Monroe County, WI, on June 27, 1926, he was the son of the late Henry Jackson and Gladys (Churchill) Shisler.

On August 8, 1951, he married Darlene Bushing in Shennington, WI, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. They spent 69 wonderful years together.

Leon served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired as a superintendent with the Milwaukee Railroad in 1985. Leon enjoyed woodworking, leaded glass art, model railroading, and reading. Leon & Darlene regularly attended Kenosha Bible Church and enjoyed traveling together. Above all else, he was an excellent father and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; his three sons; Larry (Cheryl), Wayne, Keith (Selena); his sister, Euldene Welch; his grandchildren, Corey (Katie), Serina (Jeff) Keuch; and his great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Brennen, Parker, Annabelle, Serenity, and Marlee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Rex Shisler; his grandson, Leon Henry Shisler; and three brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank Kenosha Bible Church for their continuous prayers, Dr. Knight & Dr. Feurbach for their excellent care, and Hospice Alliance nurses, Kilea & Betty.

Services will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Leon's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved