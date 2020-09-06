Leon H. Shisler

1926 - 2020

Leon H. Shisler, 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Monroe County, WI, on June 27, 1926, he was the son of the late Henry Jackson and Gladys (Churchill) Shisler.

On August 8, 1951, he married Darlene Bushing in Shennington, WI, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. They spent 69 wonderful years together.

Leon served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired as a superintendent with the Milwaukee Railroad in 1985. Leon enjoyed woodworking, leaded glass art, model railroading, and reading. Leon & Darlene regularly attended Kenosha Bible Church and enjoyed traveling together. Above all else, he was an excellent father and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; his three sons; Larry (Cheryl), Wayne, Keith (Selena); his sister, Euldene Welch; his grandchildren, Corey (Katie), Serina (Jeff) Keuch; and his great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Brennen, Parker, Annabelle, Serenity, and Marlee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Rex Shisler; his grandson, Leon Henry Shisler; and three brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank Kenosha Bible Church for their continuous prayers, Dr. Knight & Dr. Feurbach for their excellent care, and Hospice Alliance nurses, Kilea & Betty.

Services will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

