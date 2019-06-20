Leonard E. Scanlan, Jr.

1932 - 2019

Leonard E. Scanlan, Jr., 87 , of Salem, Wis., passed away peacefully, Monday June 17, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

He was born on May 31, 1932, in Elmwood Park, Ill., the son of the late Leonard and Amelia (nee Putwen) Scanlan, living in Elmwood Park and Mt. Greenwood, IL before settling in Salem, Wis. in 1955.

Len proudly served in the US Marine Corps Company E, 2nd Battalion, 5th Regiment during the Korean War. Before his retirement in 1994, Len began his apprenticeship as a Tool & Die Maker with the Aircraft Division of the Ford Motor Company, later working for Johnson Motors, American Motors and several tool and die shops, and after 17 years of service at Abbott Laboratories as a tool engineer.

Len was a member, trustee, communion steward, and confirmation mentor at the Salem United Methodist Church, the Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Antioch Bowling League, Spring Valley Golf League, and was a Boy Scout Troop Leader and a Snowmobile Safety Instructor. He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing, making duck decoys, building and flying remote controlled planes, building and repairing antique clocks, and cruising in his 1947 Ford flathead Coupe. On May 22, 1954 he married Kathleen Richards at the Salem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Kay; two children: Michele Lynn (Gerald) Markiewicz of Kenosha, Wis. and Leonard Richard Scanlan of Twin Lakes, Wis.; four grandchildren: Alexander and Sophia Markiewicz and Meghan and Matthew Scanlan; four siblings: Patricia (Robert) DeMario of Crestwood, Ill. Dolores Fink of Crestwood, Ill., Timothy Scanlan of Bull Shoals, Ark., and Jeannette (Tom) O'Donnell of Crestwood, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Len was preceded in death by three brothers: Donald, Daniel, and Richard, and a brother-in-law Donald Richards.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019, at the Salem United Methodist Church 25130 85th St. Salem, WI 53168. Interment with military honors will follow in Salem Mound Cemetery, Salem, WI. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 30 E. 33rd. St. New York, NY 10016 are appreciated in Len's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Len at www.strangfh.com.