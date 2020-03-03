Leonard "Lenny" Owens

1948 - 2020

Leonard "Lenny" Owens, 71, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Lackey, KY, on November 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Charles Milton and Mary Alice (Sword) Owens. He was raised in Detroit, MI, and later made Kenosha his home.

Lenny enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served until his honorable discharge.

On October 16, 1971, he married Susan Loduha at Great Lakes Naval Base.

He was employed at Eaton Dynamic, at Chrysler as an electrician until his retirement, WE Energies until a second retirement, and was currently working at CASE Agriculture.

Lenny's greatest pleasure was enjoying road trips with his beloved wife. He also enjoyed doing crosswords, mathematics, watching tv and movies – especially Star Trek and Harry Potter. More than anything else, he loved to create many memories with his family, including joining in on family games.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; his four children, Linda Olson, Kathy Jo Owens, Simon (Vicki Gonzales) Owens, and Rebecca (Justin) Mayer; nine grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Ryan, Andrew, Ashley, Lexi (Tony), Magun, Taylor, Oliver, and Olivia; and a sister, Cathy (Fred) Hullett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding him in death are three sisters, Linda Kulbacki, Beverly Tracy, and Joetta Owens.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors.

