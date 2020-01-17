Leonora M. ""Lee"" Schmitz

July 18, 1929 - January 15, 2020

Leonora M. "Lee" Schmitz, age 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Legacy Assisted Living.

She was born in Kenosha on July 18, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Zenon and Helen (Skobiej) Perkowsky. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Elementary, McKinley Junior High School and was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

On May 16, 1953 she was united in marriage to Nickolas Schmitz at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Sadly after 54 years of marriage he preceded her in death on October 9, 2007.

Leonora was employed with AMC, J.C. Penney and the Kenosha Public Library for 21 years until her retirement in 1991.

She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and their Women's Auxiliary. She was also a member of Kenosha Women's Club, Friends of the Kenosha Public Library and the former Kenosha Unit Marine Corps League Auxiliary. Leonora enjoyed spending her time volunteering at The Parkside Baptist Church Nutrition site retiring after 21 years of dedication.

Leonora is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nickolas, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley J. Perkowski.

Funeral Services honoring Leonora's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Legacy Assisted Living, 9244 29th Avenue. Interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Leonora will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances to St. James Catholic Church would be appreciated.

