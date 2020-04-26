Leonzio A. Capobianco

May 1, 1934 - April 21, 2020

Leonzio "Leo" A. Capobianco, 85 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the VA nursing facility Boland Hall, Union Grove, WI.

He was born May 1, 1934, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Lorenzo and Maria Francesca (Calicchio) Capobianco. Leo attended local schools, and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, during the Korean Conflict. On August 3, 1963, Leo married Filis Kay Hopkins in Wellsville, NY and she preceded him in death in 2007.

He was employed by American Motors Corporation, in the shipping department for 35 years before retiring in 1988.

Leo was a family man, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was also very social and enjoyed golfing, bowling and coffee with friends. Leo volunteered his time at local soup kitchens and was a member of the UAW Local 72.

Survivors include his children, Neil Capobianco of New York, Amy Capobianco of Miami, and Andy (Rachel) Capobianco of Kenosha; and seven grandchildren, Zachary, Lucas, Alejandro, Ricardo, Marisa, Tonia, and Erin. In addition to his parents and wife, Leo was preceded in death by two infant brothers, two nephews, Daniel and Michael Milkent and his sister, Maryanne Milkent.

Leo's family would like to thank the entire staff at the VA in Union Grove for giving our father such excellent care. Due to current COVID-19 and CDC health restrictions, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Leo's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com