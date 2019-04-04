Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Rosenberg. View Sign

LeRoy J. Rosenberg



LeRoy J Rosenberg, 72, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, while living in Branson, Mo.



LeRoy grew up in Kenosha Wis., and had also lived in Lake Villa, Ill. and Bristol, Wis.



LeRoy was proceeded in death by his parents Samuel and Elizabeth Rosenberg and a brother Bruce.



LeRoy served in the U.S. Marines, serving in Viet Nam from 1966-68.



A Military Honor service at the Veterans Military Cemetery in Union Grove, Wi will be held at a later date.





