1/1
LeRoy S. Finnigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LeRoy S. Finnigan

1937 - 2020

LeRoy S. Finnigan, age 83, loving husband and father passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Born in Warrens, WI on January 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Hubert and Katherine (Ceason) Finnigan.

On April 27, 1963, LeRoy was united in marriage to the love of his life Audrey P. (nee: Rockwell) Orton at First Baptist Church in Lake Geneva, WI., and became a father to her two sons Steve and Allan Orton.

LeRoy humbly served his country in the U. S. Navy and the U.S. Army.

LeRoy was employed as a tool crib attendant with AMC/Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Following his retirement, LeRoy spent his summer and fall weekends selling tools at 7 Mile Fair. He was a member of Parkside Baptist Church and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 286.

Among LeRoy's interests, he enjoyed playing baseball, horseshoes, pool and golf. He was an avid Cubs and Packers fan. But most of all, LeRoy loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Audrey of 57 years, his children, Steven (Cindy) Orton, Kathreen (Dean) Brewer and LeRoy (Shenendoah) Finnigan, II., his 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his son, Allan "Scott" Orton; his grandson, Allan Orton II and his sisters, Lois Finnigan and Mattie (Finnigan) Howe.

A visitation for LeRoy will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring LeRoy's life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved