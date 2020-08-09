LeRoy S. Finnigan

1937 - 2020

LeRoy S. Finnigan, age 83, loving husband and father passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Born in Warrens, WI on January 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Hubert and Katherine (Ceason) Finnigan.

On April 27, 1963, LeRoy was united in marriage to the love of his life Audrey P. (nee: Rockwell) Orton at First Baptist Church in Lake Geneva, WI., and became a father to her two sons Steve and Allan Orton.

LeRoy humbly served his country in the U. S. Navy and the U.S. Army.

LeRoy was employed as a tool crib attendant with AMC/Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Following his retirement, LeRoy spent his summer and fall weekends selling tools at 7 Mile Fair. He was a member of Parkside Baptist Church and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 286.

Among LeRoy's interests, he enjoyed playing baseball, horseshoes, pool and golf. He was an avid Cubs and Packers fan. But most of all, LeRoy loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Audrey of 57 years, his children, Steven (Cindy) Orton, Kathreen (Dean) Brewer and LeRoy (Shenendoah) Finnigan, II., his 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his son, Allan "Scott" Orton; his grandson, Allan Orton II and his sisters, Lois Finnigan and Mattie (Finnigan) Howe.

A visitation for LeRoy will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring LeRoy's life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

