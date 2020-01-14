Kenosha News

Leroy W. Lindow

Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Leroy W. Lindow

Leroy W. Lindow, 63, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

Breaking of the Circle Services for Leroy will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Leroy will follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 14, 2020
