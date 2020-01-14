Leroy W. Lindow
Leroy W. Lindow, 63, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.
Breaking of the Circle Services for Leroy will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Leroy will follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
