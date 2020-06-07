Lila Marie Baum
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lila Marie Baum

1950 - 2020

Lila Marie Baum, 70, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Chicago, on May 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Lila (Sisson) Schaefer. She attended Morton West High School in Berwyn, IL.

On April 22, 1972, she married James Baum at St. Hugh Parish in Lyons, IL. They spend 48 wonderful years together.

Lila dedicated her life to raising her family. She loved Disney, going to the parks and on several cruises, and especially loved a certain purple dragon, Figment. Aside for Disney passion, Lila enjoyed feeding the squirrels in her backyard, and was an avid Packers, Cubs, and Elvis Fan. On October 20, 1987, she was inducted as a Lifetime Girl Scout; she served many different chair positions over the years.

Survivors include her husband, James; her three children, Renee Baum, Michelle (Simon) McIlroy, and James (Dennis Smart) Baum; four grandchildren, Sophie, Beatrix, Annabelle, and Abigail; her best friends, Darlene & Tom Jaros; other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, at Proko Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. If you are unable to attend services, copy and paste the following link into your browser at noon; http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/88099416 Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Lila's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved