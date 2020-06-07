Lila Marie Baum

1950 - 2020

Lila Marie Baum, 70, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Chicago, on May 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Lila (Sisson) Schaefer. She attended Morton West High School in Berwyn, IL.

On April 22, 1972, she married James Baum at St. Hugh Parish in Lyons, IL. They spend 48 wonderful years together.

Lila dedicated her life to raising her family. She loved Disney, going to the parks and on several cruises, and especially loved a certain purple dragon, Figment. Aside for Disney passion, Lila enjoyed feeding the squirrels in her backyard, and was an avid Packers, Cubs, and Elvis Fan. On October 20, 1987, she was inducted as a Lifetime Girl Scout; she served many different chair positions over the years.

Survivors include her husband, James; her three children, Renee Baum, Michelle (Simon) McIlroy, and James (Dennis Smart) Baum; four grandchildren, Sophie, Beatrix, Annabelle, and Abigail; her best friends, Darlene & Tom Jaros; other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, at Proko Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. If you are unable to attend services, copy and paste the following link into your browser at noon; http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/88099416 Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.

