Lillian Guzdek

1922 - 2019

Lillian Guzdek, 97, of Kenosha passed away Thursday April 4, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1922, in Poland the daughter of the late Adam and Frances Rydzewski. Lillian was educated in the schools of Poland. She married Frank Guzdek in 1948 in Germany.

Lillian was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, polka dancing, bingo, church activities, and traveling to Poland.

She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Kenosha and a member of the Polish Legion.

Survivors include 2 children Andrew Guzdek and Diane Guzdek both of Kenosha, 3 grandchildren, Joseph (Theresa Frehlich) Guzdek, Jennifer Guzdek and Sarah Gudzdek and 2 great grandchildren. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Frank, 4 children Ursula, Joseph, Kristina, and Frank Guzdek, and 10 siblings.

Visitation will be Saturday April 6, 2019, from 10 a.m until 11 a. m. at St Peter Catholic Church, 2224-30thAvenue Kenosha, with a Mass of Christian Burial To follow at 11 a. m. Burial will follow at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143