Lillian H. Lawson Hoselton

1934 - 2020

Lillian H. Lawson Hoselton, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 13 after suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia for the past several years. She was born September 27, 1934 in Brooklyn Township, WI to Harvey D. and Lillian H. (Metzdorf) Lawson.

She met the love of her life, Elmer Lyle Hoselton, on a blind date. It was love at first sight and they were married on June 15, 1958. They enjoyed many wonderful years together until his passing in 1993.

Lillian spent her life caring for others. She was not the person you would notice when you walked into a room, but she was the person you would notice was missing. She loved being a mother, making sure that all of her children had an opportunity to participate in the extracurricular activities they enjoyed. She never missed a band concert, choir performance, orchestra concert, play, scouting activity, musical or marching band performance. In return, she never allowed the kids to miss any rehearsals, practices, or scout meetings. She was always there to take us and pick us up, patiently waiting, usually reading a book.

At age 46, she decided to pursue her lifelong dream of nursing. She started out as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She received her LPN degree from Gateway Technical College and worked third shift at Rolling Hills Nursing Home in IL, attending school and taking care of a family by day, and working at night. After receiving her RN, she accepted a position at Kenosha Memorial Hospital on the medical/surgical unit and continued caring for patients at Rolling Hills. She retired from nursing at age 76.

Volunteering for her church and community was also an important part of her life. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Altar Guild, a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, a volunteer for the Friendly Visitor Program with Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, and Meals on Wheels driver. She consistently instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of helping others, learning new skills, furthering education, and did everything she could to help them pursue their goals.

Above all things, Lillian loved to laugh and spend time with her family. Her grandchildren called her Super Grandma. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, cooking and baking, a strong pot of coffee, a lucky pull on a slot machine, attending church, and watching the Packers on Sunday afternoons. Her hobbies included ceramics, cake decorating, and she was a member of Curves Fitness Club. She even had a season pass to Six Flags for several years, although she never rode one ride, but rather served as a chaperone for all of the grandchildren for the season.

In her final years, she was blessed to be taken care of by the amazing staff at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus, WI and the caring individuals at both Generations and Heartland Hospices. Lillian's family is forever grateful for the kindness they gave her every hour of every day.

Survivors include her children Katie (John) Lehman, Sandy (Mark) Hall, Patti (Tyler) Walker; brother Otto Lawson; a sister Annie Johnson; grandchildren Ryne (Jessie), Mike (Dorothy), Krista (Scott), Sara, Emily, Megan, Zach, and Lily; great grandchildren Jaccob, Logan, Harvey and Cora.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a stillborn infant son; son Danny Hoselton; brothers, Earl, Bud, Paul and John; sisters, Louise and Milly.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Home Again Assisted Living, Generations Hospice, and Heartland Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date with inurnment at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pleasant Prairie.

