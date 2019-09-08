Lillian M. Holzer

Lillian M. Holzer, 90, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha she was born on April 20, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Julia (Loduha) Simo. Lillian attended St. George Catholic School and Mary D. Bradford High School.

She was united in marriage to Francis Holzer on Oct. 20, 1956. They loved to dance together, especially slow dancing, so they could hold each other close. He preceded her in death in 1993.

Lillian was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her family always came first, and they meant the world to her. For ten years, prior to her marriage, she was employed in the office of Coopersockey International.

She was a faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and their Jr. Rosary Society.

Lillian was an exceptional cook and baker and she was always willing to share meals with others. She enjoyed spending time working in her yard, gardening, growing beautiful flowers and watching classic movies and TV shows. Lillian liked going out to eat and ending her day with a glass of champagne.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Amy) Holzer; and her two beautiful granddaughters, Allison and Megan Holzer. Lillian is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Holzer; and her siblings, Joseph Simo, Anne Kneipper, Mary Cook, Julia Wojtak and Helen Bugalecki.

Funeral Services honoring Lillian's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Lillian will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

