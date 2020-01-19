Lillian "Ruth" Miller

July 7, 1928 - Jan. 9, 2020

Lillian "Ruth" Miller, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center.

She was born on July 7, 1928, to the late William and Emilie (Haubrich) Gross in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On October 15, 1949 she married Ted Miller in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1975.

Lillian owned and operated the Sausage Kitchen in Racine for many years which is still operated by family.

Lillian was a member of Immanuel United Methodist.

Lillian enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends and having Sunday dinners with her family including her sister Betty and her niece, Lisa.

Lillian is survived by her sons Jim (Barbara) Miller of S.C. and David (Pat) Miller of Racine, her daughter Alice (Curtis) Logan of Racine, her seven grandchildren, her 15 great grandchildren and her sister Betty Hrupka.

She is preceded in death by her son Gary and her brother Herbert Gross.

Private Family Services were held.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Lillian's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net