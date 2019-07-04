Linda I. Barnstable

Linda I. Barnstable, 57 of Brighton, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home.

Born on May 30, 1962, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, she was the daughter of Robert and Mary Ann (nee Boetel) Mayworm. On February 11, 1988, she was united in marriage to Keith Barnstable.

Linda was a gift and bright light to all who knew her, and despite her short life she touched the lives of many. There was sincerity, warmth and generosity in every encounter……long or short. She possessed a talent for making everyone feel special, important and accepted. Linda put the needs and interests of others before her own, and it's this strength of character that will forever be remembered and cherished. She influenced others with her wisdom and genuine love of life.

"God is good" was her mantra and served as her compass in living out her final days. It was this quality that inspired hope and faith in others. Linda accepted God's plan and grew strength from knowing she was deeply loved. Her greatest legacy is her love and devotion to her family and God, and for that we are all deeply grateful.

Our final message to our dear, sweet, adorable Linda: "It's not good bye……it's see ya later!"

Linda was an administrative assistant for Hewitt Packard/EDS. She also was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cheering for her Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs. She loves all animals, particularly birds and her dog named Clark. She enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and canning, vegetable gardening, planting flowers, and feeding all those birds. Her project lately was creating a wild flower patch that will attract both hummingbirds and butterflies. Linda loved to take road trips and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, family and friends.

Linda is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Mayworm; husband, Keith; children, Adam (Miranda) Barnstable and Tyler Barnstable; granddaughter, Teagan Barnstable; siblings, Donna (Michael) Magnuson and Kathy Wrubleski; brother-in-law, Gary Barnstable; sister-in-laws, Jean Zeigler and Carol Baldassar; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mayworm and in-laws Kenneth and Ginger Barnstable.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Harbor Humane Society at www.safeharborhumanesociety.org.

Services for Linda will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 8, from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

