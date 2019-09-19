Linda J. Mays

Linda Mays, 62, of Kenosha passed away on Monday Sept.16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on April 25, 1957,in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Milton Sr. and Marjorie (Hart) Ketchum. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha Co., graduating from Wilmot H.S. She married John Mays on June 19, 1982 in Twin Lakes. On July 18, 1984 she gave birth to her oldest son Bradley and a few years later her youngest Chad on Nov.6, 1987. She was employed as an Office Manager at Grand Dentistry for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, baking, playing Mahjong, cheering for the Brewers and Badgers, and most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, John Mays of Kenosha; children, Bradley Mays, Chad (Rachael) Mays, Connie (Warren) Martyinak all of Kenosha, Duane (Kathy) Mays of Winter, Wis., Christine Mays of OR; brothers, Milton (Cheryl) Ketchum Jr. of Bristol, Albert (Brandy) Ketchum of Twin Lakes; grandchildren, Mandy Moss and her significant other Brock Bennett, Andrew Carr, Brandon Martyinak; and great grandchildren, Izeck, Brayden, Kaleb, and Corbin.

A visitation will be held on Sunday Sept.22, 2019,at Friedens Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with funeral services to be held on Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at Friedens at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated. Linda has requested everyone wear purple in her honor.

