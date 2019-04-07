Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Petry.

Linda Petry

1939 - 2019

Linda Petry, 79, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday April 5, 2019, at her home.



Linda was born on Sept. 4, 1939 in Kenosha.



Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Statema of New York, Vicki Petry of Kenosha; and three grandchildren.



Services were private.

Linda's family would like to thank Hospice Alliance and staff, including Cindy Love and her hospice caregiver Marissa, and her other aide, Marla.





