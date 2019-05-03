Linda Ann Radke

1960 - 2019

Linda Ann Radke (Nee: Post) of Racine, was born to eternal life at the age of 59 on May 1st.

Daughter to Dolores Zornow (Honeyman), Mother to Jayme Huston (Greg Strandlie), Grandma to Jeffrey, Brenden and Dennis. Sister to Rick (Dorothy) Post, Sherri (Stan) Ginter, Cindy Wajnert (Rich Waide), Bob (Katherine) Post, Tommy (Lindsay) Post, Danny Post, Nikki (John) Habben and survived by Mike Wertz who has been with Linda for many years. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father Edward Post.

A Celebration of Life service will take place May 4 from 1 p.m.until 4 p.m. at LIGHTHOUSE CHURCH OF ANTIOCH, 554 Parkway Ave. Antioch, IL 60002. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com

Sunset Options

Funerals & Cremations Inc.

414-892-4126