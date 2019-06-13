Lisa M. ( Bonofiglio) Summers

Lisa M. ( Bonofiglio) Summers, 55, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Gregg Summers; her son, Colin (Laura) Summers; her parents, Tom and Carol (neé: Norman) Bonofiglio; her grandchildren, Hazel, Graham and Jack; her siblings, Tom, Tony (Jodi), Armand and Brian Bonofiglio; and her loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services honoring Lisa's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for Lisa will be held on Friday, June 14, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60631, would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Thursday, June 13, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

