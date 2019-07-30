Lisa Marie Kennedy

Lisa Marie Kennedy, 49, of Wauwatosa, Wis., passed away from a sudden illness on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Brookfield, Wis.

She was born on May 7, 1970, in Kenosha to James and Lorene (Huffstuttler) Pingitore. Lisa Marie attended Kenosha Public Schools until she moved with her family to Canton, Mich. She continued her education there and was a graduate of Plymouth-Canton High School.

She is survived by her parents, James and Lorene Pingitore of Wauwatosa; her daughter, Samantha Rose Kennedy of Wauwatosa; her fiancée, Brian Leffelman of Milwaukee; her sister, Deborah (Larry) Lenkeit of Stuttgart, Germany; her brother, Michael (Patricia) Pingitore of Milwaukee; her many loving aunts and uncles; and her nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service honoring Lisa Marie's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday from noon. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

