Mother Lizzie Mae Franklin

1934 - 2019

Mother Lizzie Mae (nee Walker) Franklin, age 85, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born in Cotton Plant, Mississippi on August 19, 1934 to the late Sherman and Ida Mae (nee: Johnson) Walker Sr.

Lizzie Walker was united in holy matrimony with Jesse Franklin on November 2, 1952. Their union was blessed with 5 children.

Mother Franklin received her formal education in Madison, Illinois and after moving to Wisconsin she obtained a nursing degree from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She worked as a nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital for over thirty years and retired.

Mother Franklin accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She became a faithful member of Reformation Church of God In Christ. She was a member of the Mother's Board and Women's Committee.

In her leisure time she enjoyed reading the bible, cooking, baking in her later years and taking care of others. She was always willing to lend a listening ear to anyone that needed her. She loved listening to Gospel Music, attending church services.

Mother Lizzie Mae Franklin leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her children, Michael Franklin, John Franklin, Craig Franklin, Michelle (Marvin) Davis and Monique Franklin; 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild as well as a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention by name.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse Franklin, her grandson Deon Franklin, one sister, Geraline , and her brother, Andrew Walker.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove.

