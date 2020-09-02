Lloyd E. Isenberg, Jr.

1952 - 2020

Lloyd E. Isenberg, Jr. age 68, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL on April 11, 1952, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Beverly (Schultz) Isenberg, Sr. Lloyd graduated from Bradford High School.

On October 5, 1974, Lloyd was united in marriage to Susan Obertin.

He was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic for Abbott Laboratories for 17 years, and then with Chrysler for 19 years. In retirement, he loved being a bus driver for Kids Castle for over 10 years.

Lloyd was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Church council member, and a former member of the U.A.W.

He enjoyed coaching for the youth Little League of Kenosha Baseball and KASL soccer.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Susan Isenberg; his children, Kim (Joe) Stich, Brian (Jessie) Isenberg and Julie Isenberg; his eight grandchildren, Ashley & Andrew Stich, Matteo, Jacob and Emily Isenberg; Elliana, Javani and Jayla Isenberg; his mother, Beverly Isenberg; his sister, Linda Windle; his brother, Jeff (Carol) Isenberg and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Isenberg, Sr.; his sister, Scheryl Golston; and his In-Laws, Howard and Dorothea Obertin.

A graveside service honoring Lloyd's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Cemetery. Relatives and friends have the option of meeting at the funeral home for a procession leaving at 9:30 a.m. to the cemetery or going directly to the cemetery for the graveside service. A visitation for Lloyd will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Little Leaguers of Kenosha, 4200 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144, would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

A special thank you to U.W. Madison Hospital Heart Transplant team, Dr. Joe Garretto, and Families of Heart Transplant Donors.

