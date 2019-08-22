Lois Gainous

Lois Gainous, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Clairidge House.

She was born on April 7, 1934, to the late Will Lee and Addelle (Wright) Pippen Sr. in Gadsden, AL. Lois graduated from North Eastern High School in Detroit and received her masters from the University of Michigan and her masters from Wayne State.

In 1955 she married David C. Campbell in Detroit Mich. and later divorced. He preceded her in death in 1985. In 1967, she married Henry Gainous in Detroit, Mich.

Lois worked as an assistant director of nursing for Northville Hospital in Northville, MI.

Lois enjoyed reading, watching TV and loved to work.

Lois is survived by her daughter Janis Collins of Kenosha, her husband Henry, her brother Willie Lee Pippen Jr. of Kenosha, her sister Cleo Owens-Roby of Kenosha, her grandchildren Shauna Plummer, Edgar Plummer and Brian Robinson and her five great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son Henry Brian Gainous, her grandson Draper Brandon Williams, her brothers Howard Pippen, Charles Pippen, Bob Pippen and John Pippen and her sisters Freddie Will Clark, Katherine Pippen and Addelle Harvey.

Funeral Services for Lois will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, at noon at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Lois'

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net