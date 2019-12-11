Lois J. Maksen

1934-2019

Lois J. Maksen, 85 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home, Kenosha after spending the entire day with her loving family.

She was born February 16, 1934, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Merle and Josephine (Krumpos) Bennett. She was educated in local schools, and on June 18, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert Maksen at. St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Kenosha.

Lois enjoyed spending time with "The Club", her group of friends whom she met with on a monthly basis for the last 50 years. When she wasn't at home, she enjoyed vacationing in Eagle River, WI and Daytona Beach, FL with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bob; three children, Kathy (Steve) Hoppenjan of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Robert Maksen of Waunakee, WI, and William (Kerri) Maksen of Sun Prairie, WI; and seven grandchildren, Brian, Morgan, Kayla, Nicole, Zachary, Reagan, and Payton.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by siblings, Merle Bennett, Jr and Diana Gerlach.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's Home for their outstanding care and compassion given to Lois for the last two years. Their acts of love and kindness will never be forgotten by the family.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home with a memorial service commencing at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Joseph's Home and Rehabilitation Center, 9244 29th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143 or Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

