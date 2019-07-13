Lois J. Neumann

Lois J. Neumann, age 93 of Kenosha, returned to our Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

Funeral Services honoring Lois will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.; concluding with praying the rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will be made available in the Sunday, July 14th edition of the Kenosha News.

