Lois J. Neumann

Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
2224 30th Ave
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Lois J. Neumann, age 93 of Kenosha, returned to our Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

Funeral Services honoring Lois will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.; concluding with praying the rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will be made available in the Sunday, July 14th edition of the Kenosha News.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 13, 2019
