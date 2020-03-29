Lois J. Schultz

April 10, 1963 – March 22, 2020

RACINE - Lois J. (nee: Frederick) Schultz, age 56, beautiful wife of Pat Schultz, amazing mother of Ryan & Sam, and adoring grandmother of Janessa, Kyrstin, Kiera, Faith and Elijah; passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Racine.

Services for Lois will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/Xel-WthGr7A on Monday beginning at 5:00 pm (service will start at 6 pm).

An in person memorial event to celebrate Lois's life will be held at some point in the future when we can all be in the same room to remember her. A full obituary may be found on the funeral home's website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com