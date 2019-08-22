Lois M. Gayhart

Lois M. Gayhart, 95, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Home Inspired Senior Living with her family by her side. Lois was born on Nov. 12, 1923, in Tipler, Wis. to Slyvester and Angeline (Dobson) Gayhart. She was educated in the schools of Tipler. Lois lived all over, moving to Kenosha in 1942, Denver in 1951, Rockford in 1958, Beloit in 1976 and back to Kenosha in 2001. She worked for the Warner-Lambert company for over 28 years until her retirement in 1986. She was an avid Cubs fan and doll collector. Lois was a member of the Lois Club, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Alter Guild Happy Hearts & Busy Fingers, Ladies of Good Shepherd and she especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; six brothers and four sisters.

Lois is survived by, her sister, Dorothy Keuffer of Kenosha as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Lois will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church (5927 – 37th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church or Kindred Hospice would be appreciated.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staffs of Kindred Hospice and Home Inspired Senior Living for the care they gave to Lois.

