Lois M. Young

Lois Marie (Smithana) Young, 89, of Kenosha; beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Young and dear mother of Kevin Young, John (Donna) Young, Patricia Young, Susan (Thomas) Pollock and the late David Young; passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 11 am in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5 p.m until 7 p.m. and in the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. 11 a.m.

Please see Sunday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

