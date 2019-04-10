Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Sexton.

Lois Sexton

1928 - 2019

Lois Sexton, 90, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019, at Hospice Alliance- Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Lois was born on Dec. 9, 1928, in Kenosha the daughter of the late Harry and Loretta (Eddy) Reith. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from St. James, Lincoln, and Bradford H.S. in 1946. She married Richard A. Sexton at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha on June 25, 1949. She was previously employed at Jockey International, Sandia Corporation in New Mexico, and Kenosha Urology Clinic. She was then a realtor working at Colleen Realty, Wauwatosa Realty and Bear Realty, retiring in 1992.

She was a devout member of St. James Catholic Church. Other memberships included Kenosha Senior Center Duplicate Bridge Group, and the Tuesday Duplicate Bridge Club which has been meeting weekly since 1962. She was a member of the Bristol Bunnies golf league as well as a charter member of the Kenosha Lois Club. She was always ready to play cards/games and Bingo. She had been a regular on the Wednesday bus to Potawatomi for many years. Lois was very active all her life and could rarely be found home! But most of all, she loved and valued spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her three daughters, Barb (Jerry) Grevenow, Nancy Bichsel, both of Kenosha, Gail Carravetta of Grand Junction, Co.; her three grandchildren, Brian (Colleen) Grevenow, Matt (Jill) Grevenow, Nick (Cara Russo) Bichsel; 6 great grandchildren, Ivy, Jane, Scarlett, Sam, Leo, and Edwin Grevenow. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Reith of Chicago; a niece; seven nephews; and sister in law, Bev Sexton of Kenosha. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on Nov. 8, 1985, her brother-in-law, Clyde Sexton, and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Rardin and Audrey Reith.

Lois's family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Home Care and Therapy, and the staffs of Froedtert South, Ascension All Saints, and Hospice Alliance-Hospice House of Pleasant Prairie, especially, Jennifer and Amy, for the loving care given to our mother.

A visitation will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Burial at St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance in Lois name would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943