Lois Stohr Richards

Lois Stohr Richards, age 91 of Lake Barrington, IL, passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington, IL.

Lois was born in Burlington, WI to Elmer and Florence (Thomsen) Stohr. She grew up on the family farm in Twin Lakes, WI and graduated from Wilmot High School in 1945. She then attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and graduated in 1949 with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon Graduation she joined IBM as a Systems Planning Representative, in which capacity she helped customers install IBM systems. In 1953, she joined UARCO (business forms) and was employed there until she retired 34 years later. While at UARCO, she held various sales support and marketing management positions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother in law, Beth and Roger Oberton, her brother and sister in law, Leland and Bernelda (Clausen) Stohr and nephew Charles Stohr.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews.

Lois was always gracious and willing to help family and friends to make their lives easier. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI (Slades Corners) at 11:00am on Saturday January 18, 2020 with visitation at the church an hour before the service. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.

Memorial remembrances may be made to either St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave. Barrington, IL 60010.

For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Twin Lakes is handling arrangements.