Lonnie E. Hironimus

July 3, 1939 - December 2, 2019

Lonnie E. Hironimus, age 80, of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born July 3, 1939 in Waukegan, IL.

Lonnie was an avid Cubs fan who also loved to read the Chicago Tribune and play cards. He was a member of Tavern Owners Association of Lake County and was the past owner/operator of the Cottage Tap. He is survived by his wife, Sue, whom he married 59 years ago on August 13, 1960; his children, Lynn (John) Salisbury of Gurnee, Craig of Woodstock, Brad (Nicki) of Grayslake and Kurt (Lisa) of Grayslake; grandchildren, Jenni, Austin, Allison, Gage, Casey, Kyle, Matt, Jason, and Abby; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Katelyn. Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Florence Hironimus, and one granddaughter, Falynn.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 starting at 10:00am with a short service at 11:30am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or to Hospice Alliance, Inc. in Kenosha. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto http:/www.strangfuneral.org.