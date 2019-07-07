Loraine Ann Thompson

1924 - 2019

Loraine Ann Thompson, age 94 a resident of Faribault MN, died June 26th, 2019 in Faribault.

Loraine was born on July 16th, 1924 to Albert and Laura (Hessefort) Hollencamp.

She attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Grade School thru 8th grade. She then attended Wilmot High School and played in the Kiltie Band.

After graduation she worked at several jobs including Gronik & Co. and the Brassworks during the war. She loved bowling and dancing.

She married the love of her life Mark Thompson on May 25th, 1946. They raised three daughters in Kenosha WI. She was a devoted wife and mother and was always there for her family.

Mark and Lorraine retired in North Carolina where they traveled all over the state enjoying the parks and natural beauty. They also took two trips to Europe and one to Hawaii during their 17 years of retirement. They returned to Kenosha when Mark became ill with leukemia.

Loraine was an avid reader, loved playing cards and dice with family. She thoroughly enjoyed all of her family. She is survived by three daughters; Sandra Miller of Faribault MN, Linda (Thomas) Mickewicz of Hatley WI and Beverly (Edward)

VanTine of Kenosha WI. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Jim and Chuck Hollencamp, and one sister Joan Arnold on May 26th, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster WI. (6301-344th Avenue.) Visitation with the family will take place on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Private burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

