Loraine Ann Thompson (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6301-344th Avenue
New Munster, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6301-344th Avenue
New Munster, WI
Obituary
Loraine Ann Thompson

1924 - 2019

Loraine Ann Thompson, age 94 a resident of Faribault MN, died June 26th, 2019 in Faribault.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster WI. (6301-344th Avenue.) Visitation with the family will take place on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Private burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 8, 2019
