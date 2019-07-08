Loraine Ann Thompson

1924 - 2019

Loraine Ann Thompson, age 94 a resident of Faribault MN, died June 26th, 2019 in Faribault.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster WI. (6301-344th Avenue.) Visitation with the family will take place on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Private burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.co