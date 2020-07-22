Loretta Ann (Fosbinder) Alberts

February 15, 1935 – July 16, 2020

Loretta passed away peacefully, at The Villa Rehabilitation Facility in Traverse City, MI and, unfortunately, was not surrounded by family due to Covid-19 restrictions

Loretta was the daughter of Mathias & Margaret (Larsen) Fosbinder.

Born in Kenosha, WI., she attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford H.S.

In 1952, Loretta married Richard E. Smith. They had 8 children, 5 daughters and 3 sons.

In 1964, Loretta married Dale L. Alberts. They had one son. They were married for over 55 years, until her passing.

Loretta and her husband, Dale, were long-term residents of Cedar, MI. They were members of St. Rita's/ St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maple City, MI. She was a volunteer at the church, a member of the Catholic Women's Auxiliary and a member of the Church's Choir.

Loretta was a homemaker and later worked as a CNA at Brookside Nursing Home. She was Secretary to their Union. At the age of 42, she followed her dream and became an R.N., graduating from Gateway Technical College. She started work at Kenosha Hospital and continued her dedicated nursing career at Munson Hospital and

Grand Traverse Hospital in Traverse City, MI.

Loretta was an avid reader, especially biographies. She adored her Siamese cats, a fondness that she & her husband, Dale, shared. She loved scenic drives, pointing out to her family the Michigan Wildflowers, the array of birds and wild animals. She truly was a lover of nature and animals and she passed this down to her family.

Loretta had a natural talent and was gifted when it came to sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery and needlepoint. Her afghans were beautiful. Her doilies were exquisite. Her needlepoint was intricate.

She enjoyed crocheting her daughters' and granddaughters' Barbie doll clothes, fashioned after famous designers.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Dale L. Alberts.

Loretta is survived by her 8 children: Lorna Smith Waldron, Dawn (Dennison) Smith, Richard (Kathy Misurelli) Smith, Christine Smith, Elizabeth Smith-Posanke, David Smith Marnier, Brian (Vicky) Smith and Dale Alberts, Jr.

Loretta is also survived by her 18 Grandchildren: Lawrence (Silvia) Waldron, Michael (Tina) Waldron, Lionel (Alanna) Waldron, Benjamin (Sarah) Foster, Jeanna Smith, Christopher (Sarah Montemurro) Smith, Carey (Jason) Michaud,

Steven (Kimberly) Neil, Michelle (Brandon) Blood, David (Kimberly) Aiello, Eric (Nicole Manfred) Aiello, Brandon (Heather) Marnier, Sabrina (Jeremy) Harper Graham, Kristy (Kyle) Harper Vavra,

Maria (Brian) Smith-Martinez, Paige Smith, Joshua Alberts and Skylar Alberts.

She is survived by her 30 Great-Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jeremy, Marissa, Brandon, Zachary, Michael, Matthew, Xavier, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Sarina, Mariah, Lily, Christian, Jacob, Kayla, Silas, Simeon, Raven, Savannah, Brody, Emma, Nate, Kennedy, Colton, Ty, Tatum, Justin, Aubrey, and Austin.

She is also survived by her 14 Great-Great Grandchildren: Evangeline, Caius, Aurelius, Colton, Aidan, Veda, Brandon, Ezra, Logan, Aiden, Emma, Marissa, Angelina and Aubrey.

And Loretta is survived by her many beloved Cousins and dear Friends and her brother-in-law, John (Karen) Alberts.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, Matt & Margaret Fosbinder, her daughter, Diana Smith Cross, her son-in-law, George Posanke, her daughter-in-law, Claudia Marnier, many beloved Aunts, Uncles & Cousins, and her In-laws, John & Tiny Alberts, & her sister-in-law, Josette Alberts.

Martinson Funeral Home in Suttons Bay, MI is handling her cremation.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Loretta Alberts, you may donate to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time,

but a Celebration of Life will be held in the future in Wisconsin.

May Loretta Rest in the Peace and Presence of Our LORD, Jesus Christ.