Loretta F. Doescher
Loretta F. Doescher, age 75 of Twin Lakes, WI, died Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00PM to 7:00PM Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Mad Dan's Restaurant, 200 E. Main St. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorial remembrances may be made to Aurora at Home Hospice, 116 N. Dodge St. Suite 8, Burlington, WI 53105. For online obituary and guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Doescher Family.