Loretta Goff

Loretta Goff, 90 of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Campus with her loving family by her side.

Born in Kenosha on February 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Jessie (Rozzoni) Mantuano.

On September 10, 1949 in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Joseph Goff. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After 51 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on August 9, 2000.

Loretta was employed in food service with Kenosha Unified Schools for over 35 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Loretta enjoyed knitting, flower gardening, trying her luck on the slots at Oneida and playing solitaire. She will always be remembered for "The Best in the World" coffee and cake baking.

Loretta will always be remembered by her three daughters, Sharon L. (Don) Schmidt, Nancy L. (Ron) Reeves and JoAnn G. (Tom) Jorgenson; her grandchildren, Joseph (Andrea) Schmidt, Amy (Shawn) Ermel, Connor Reeves, Ashley (Dave) DeKind, Daniel Jorgenson and Natalie (Bryan) Miletta; and her three great grandchildren, Emma Ermel, Addison Schmidt and Quinn Schmidt.

She is further survived by her brothers, Sam Mantuano, Jr. and Al (Susan) Mantuano; her brother-in-law, Jim Heiring; many loving nieces, nephews and friends and her dearest friend, Mary Romano.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joseph; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tony and Eugene "Gig" Mantuano and her sister, Elma Heiring.

A Memorial Service honoring Loretta's life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will take place on Wednesday, November 6 from 5 pm. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Right at Home Health Care; especially, Linda for the exceptional help and care they provided to Loretta.

