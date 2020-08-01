1/1
Loretta Schrake
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Loretta Schrake

1926-2020

Loretta Schrake, 93, of Kenosha passed away and became an Angel early Thursday morning after a short illness, with her daughter by her side.

Loretta was born on August 24, 1926 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of the late Adelaie & Laura Smith. She married Hans L. Schrake in Kenosha and were together for 64 years. Always devoted to her family, she loved every holiday and birthday to celebrate. She was a fabulous cook especially German food. Having young friends around from her children and grandchildren made her so happy. Loretta played many sports such as bowling and baseball. She was awarded a city softball honor for being the oldest female team member in Kenosha, she played shortstop. She was a huge Cubs and Packer fan. Bingo and casino visits were a favorite of hers, also boating with her husband and all the Kenosha Yacht Club friends.  She enjoyed festivals, fishing, and rummage sales. She was a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge, and past President for Strange Elementary School.

Loretta leaves behind a loving family, her daughter, Betty Dennison; grandchildren, Kyle (Jennifer) Dennison, Keri (Roger) Karnath, Natalie (Ernan) De la Rosa; greatgrandchildren, Sofia, Ernan Jr., and Shania; She leaves behind family pets, Charlie (Dog), Forrest and Harley (her favorite) cats.  Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hans, son, Ronald, sister, Leora Dorion, brothers, Leroy and LeOrville Smith.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 2:00-4:00PM.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, Wi  53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved