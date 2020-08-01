Loretta Schrake

1926-2020

Loretta Schrake, 93, of Kenosha passed away and became an Angel early Thursday morning after a short illness, with her daughter by her side.

Loretta was born on August 24, 1926 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of the late Adelaie & Laura Smith. She married Hans L. Schrake in Kenosha and were together for 64 years. Always devoted to her family, she loved every holiday and birthday to celebrate. She was a fabulous cook especially German food. Having young friends around from her children and grandchildren made her so happy. Loretta played many sports such as bowling and baseball. She was awarded a city softball honor for being the oldest female team member in Kenosha, she played shortstop. She was a huge Cubs and Packer fan. Bingo and casino visits were a favorite of hers, also boating with her husband and all the Kenosha Yacht Club friends. She enjoyed festivals, fishing, and rummage sales. She was a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge, and past President for Strange Elementary School.

Loretta leaves behind a loving family, her daughter, Betty Dennison; grandchildren, Kyle (Jennifer) Dennison, Keri (Roger) Karnath, Natalie (Ernan) De la Rosa; greatgrandchildren, Sofia, Ernan Jr., and Shania; She leaves behind family pets, Charlie (Dog), Forrest and Harley (her favorite) cats. Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hans, son, Ronald, sister, Leora Dorion, brothers, Leroy and LeOrville Smith.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 2:00-4:00PM.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, Wi 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com