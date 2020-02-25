Lori Ann Etlicher

July 21, 1961 - February 22, 2020

Lori Ann Etlicher, 58 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born July 21, 1961, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of Paul and Barbara (Blechinger) Etlicher.

Lori had an unconditional love for everyone, especially for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the family cabin in the summers, and 2:00pm ice cream; she also had a soft spot for sunglasses, dolls, and strumming rubber bands.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara Etlicher of Kenosha; her sisters, Susan (Michael) Busse and Barbara (Gregory) Huss, both of Kenosha; nieces and nephews, (the late) Katrina (Chris) Ochranek, Nicole (Don) Buggs, Ryan Busse, Brittany Busse, Caitlin Busse, Kyle (Emily) Huss, Tyler Huss, Hannah Huss, and Cameron Huss; two great nephews and a great niece, Caiden, Collin, and Kinzley.

In addition to her niece Katrina, Lori was preceded in death by her father, Paul Etlicher.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, in her memory at www.cdlsusa.org.

