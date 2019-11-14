Lorn Manard Odegard

1942 - 2019

Lorn Odegard, 77, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lorn was born on July 19, 1942 in Osseo, WI, the son of the late Lyman and Jane (Smith) Odegard. He was educated in the schools of Wisconsin, Osseo High School and UW-Eau Claire. Lorn married Carolyn Hall on June 28, 1976 in Kenosha. He was employed for many years as a chemist at AMC/Chrysler. He was well known for his lily hyprids in the flower community. His hobbies included gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with his family & friends, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Odegard; children, Kristine Conti, Colvin (Dena) Conley, Tony Conley, Kai (Kara) Odegard, Karen Sorensen; brother, Andy (Donna) Odegard; sister, Barb (Jerry) Odegard; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren; Harmony, Areia, Amauri and Nola.

A visitation will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 12:00-1:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 1:00PM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Kenosha Funeral Services

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com