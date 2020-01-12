Lorna L. Heep

July 20, 1920 - January 8, 2020

Lorna L. Heep, age 99, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House.

She was born in Lone Rock, WI on July 20, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (Philip) Pierstorff. Lorna was a 1938 graduate of Spring Green High School.

Lorna met Richard J. Heep when he was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base and they were later united in marriage. Even though it meant packing up and moving every few years, Lorna truly loved her role as a Navy wife and mother. She kept an immaculate house and was an excellent cook. Sadly, Richard preceded her in death on August 9, 2001.

Lorna enjoyed keeping up with current events, dining out and visiting with family and friends. Lorna also liked watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers on TV.

Lorna was extremely independent and was grateful to be able to live in her own home and manage her own affairs until she suffered a stroke this past November.

She is survived by her son, Richard L. Heep; her daughter, Sharon (Bob) Schiller and six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Dee Dee) Schiller, Jeanine (Andy) Kaestner, Jerry Schiller, Jackie (Mark) Wideman, Abigail and Emily Heep. She is further survived by six great grandchildren, Cory and Chad Schiller, Ryan and Josh Kaestner and Emma and Jacob Wideman; two step great grandchildren, Crystal (Sam) Grev and David (Patty) Hovey; and her step great-great grandchildren, Evelyn, Mallory, Hannah, Sayde, Andrew and Sullivan; and her sister-in-law, Patricia.

In addition to her parents and husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Wayne; her sisters, Vera and Ruth; her daughter-in-law, Marie; her brothers-in-law, Max and Joe and her sister-in-law, Pat.

Services honoring Lorna's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The family suggests that memorial remembrances be made to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142.

Lorna's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Janet Chua for the kind, compassionate care and concern shown to their mother and grandmother.

