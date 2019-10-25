Lorna Lou Kuhl

Lorna Lou Kuhl, 83, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

She was born in Madison, Wis. on March 29, 1936 to the late William and Ruby (nee: Strangeway) Kuhl. She was united in marriage with Thomas Wachowiak, who preceded her in death on December 10, 2008.

During her career, Lorna was employed as a security guard for Twin Disc and by Rainbow Casino, from where she retired. Among her interests, she enjoyed horseback riding, reading, vegetable and flower gardening, and was passionate about animals – especially her dogs and cats.

Surviving are her children, Vicki J. Guelzow-Mason (Larry Mason), Sandra S. Ricksecker-Altizer (William Altizer) and Charles R. (Sandra Dee) Ricksecker, Brenda K. (Jeff) Turner-Jensen; grandchildren, Jack, Katie, Michael, Ashley and William; 7 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lorna was preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Ricksecker; and sister, Dorothy Klatt.

In accordance with her wishes, private services will be held.

