Lorraine Elizabeth Kiekhoefer
1931 - 2020
Lorraine Elizabeth Kiekhoefer, 88, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Home Inspired Senior Living in Somers.

Born on November 15, 1931 in Kenosha; she was the daughter of the late Emerich and Catherine (Braun) Nickel. She was educated in local schools.

On June 16, 1956, she married James R. Kiekhoefer at 1St Congregation Church of Union Grove. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2008.

Lorraine worked as a lunch lady at Hill Crest Elementary School, a switchboard operator for Wisconsin Bell for 10 years, American Motors, and at UW-Parkside for 22 years. She later was promoted at UW-Parkside where she ran the information center until her retirement in 1991.

She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, baking, cooking, spending time with her family, traveling, and visiting casinos. Lorraine was a member of two different ladies' clubs that met monthly, one with friends from school and the other from Wisconsin Bell.

Survivors include a daughter, Ver-Joy (John) Gruss of Kenosha; a son, J. Roger "Junior" Kiekhoefer of Kenosha; two grandsons, Jacob (Paloma) Gruss and Adam Gruss; and two great grandchildren, Weston and Finn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother, Arthur Nickel.

Due to the pandemic graveside services were held privately with the family at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 6, 2020.
