Lorraine "Lorry" M. Firchow

1932 - 2019

Lorraine "Lorry" M. Firchow, age 87 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Meadowmere Southport Assisted Living.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was born on April 12, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Erna (Richter) Stein. Lorry attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School. In her early years she worked at Quaker Industries and American Motors Corporation where she met her future husband.

On April 19, 1952 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life,

Richard "Dick" Firchow. They enjoyed 66 incredible years together.

Lorry was a devoted homemaker and mother. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She loved reading, playing the piano, playing Boggle with her dear friend, Phyllis Brunner, and cards and games of all kinds. She enjoyed traveling, including numerous city museum bus trips and spending time up north at her daughters' cabin in Townsend.

Lorry was a lifelong and dedicated member of Immanuel United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School, played piano for church services and was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Her family meant more to her than anything. She is survived by her three daughters, Jody (Elwood) Svoboda, Lisa (Paul Kuffel) Lawler and Kristin (Scott) Sanders; her grandchildren, Justin (Steph) Svoboda, Erin (Derek) Hebrink, Kelsey (Brennan Prisk) Lawler and Jack Sanders; and her great grandchildren, Kendall, Landon and Griffin Svoboda; and Kaelyn and Adrie Hebrink. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dick in November of 2018, and her sister, Linda Shaw.

A Memorial Service honoring Lorry's life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53140 or Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.

Lorry's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Scott Feldy's office, Hospice Alliance, Inc. of Pleasant Prairie and the staff at Meadowmere Southport Assisted Living Facility for the special care that they provided.

