Lorraine L. Flasch, 83 years old of Kenosha, passed away on Monday October 14, 2019, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Poniatowski, Wis. on September 23, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy (Nowicki) Socha.

On June 13, 1957 she married William Flasch in Kenosha.He preceded her in death on October 27, 2011.

Lorraine was a long-distance operator at AT&T, where she worked for 31 years and was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering her time at Kenosha Hospital and St. Catherine's Medical Center, as well as the Shalom Center. Lorraine also liked spending time at the Kenosha Senior Citizens Center.

Surviving are her son Rick (Laurie) Flasch of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Betsy), Megan, Sarah and Justin; and siblings, Lawrence, Regina, and Joan.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Leona, Elmira, Joseph, Edmund, Rose and Mary Ann.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at noon. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.

