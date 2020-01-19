Lorraine "Lori" Bose

Nov. 29, 1956 - Jan. 10, 2020

Lorraine "Lori" Bose of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Kenosha on November 29, 1956 she attended schools there and graduated from Bradford High School. Lori continued her education in Maine studying photography. That was one of Lori's passions as well as bird watching, nature in general and she was an advocate of environmental issues. Lori lived in Madison for 40 years and made many friends there. Lori worked as a photographer for an insurance company, she was the owner of Dancing Light Studio Photography, she worked in a group home, and worked with special needs children to name a few of the jobs she held. Lori was the daughter of Gilbert and Mary Bose who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her siblings, Gil (Marilyn) Bose, Ann (Dave) Willems and Maggie (Richard) Jurgens; and many nieces and nephews. Lori was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and John Anderson. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Lori requested donations to be made to the ALS Society for research and education. The family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care she received at Nazareth Care Facility in Stoughton, Heartland Hospice care providers, her former husband Mark Stransky and the caring people of Yahara House in Madison. Please share your memories of Lori at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

