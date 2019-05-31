Lorraine Swift

1941 - 2019

Lorraine Swift left this world to be united with her beloved husband Phil on Tuesday May 28, 2019.

She was born in Merrill, Wis., on Jan. 5, 1941, to Christopher and Erna Schneider. In 1960 she was united in marriage with Philip Swift and they made their home in Kenosha.

Lorraine worked for many years at Kenosha Hospital as a Lab Technician. She and Phil worked hard to make a good life for their sons, and they were extraordinarily supportive of any and all of their endeavors.

Fiercely loyal, Lorraine was a friend to many. She quietly and consistently performed acts of kindness, and her strength in the face of adversities was inspirational to those whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her son, Allen (Lynda) Swift and by Lynda's family who embraced Lorraine as a much loved grandmother, her son Paul (Katrina Vogel-Swift) and their children Iraina, Ian and Isaac who she cherished, and by her sister Phyllis (the late Lyle) Bauman. Lorraine is also survived by the many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends for whom her consistent presence was a gift.

Preceding Lorraine in death were her husband Philip, her parents, and her brothers Dave, Gilbert "Gibby", and Warren in childhood.

Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services (8226 Sheridan Rd.) on Sunday June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be at Kenosha Funeral Services from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private.

Lorraine's family would like to thank the countless friends, family and church members who were so helpful to her during her illness. Your many kindnesses will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers Lorraine let it be known she would appreciate donations to be made to the Kenosha Velodrome Association.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943