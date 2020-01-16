Lorrie Ann (Kunath) Arendt

May 7, 1963 - January 9, 2020

Lorrie Ann (Kunath) Arendt, 56, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, ending her years long battle with Stiff Persons Syndrome.

Lorrie was born on May 7, 1963 to Jan (Hoeckndorff) Larson and Jack Kunath. She attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1981. In 1979 she met the love of her life, her honey, Paul Arendt. They were married in 1982. Together they fulfilled her lifelong dream of being a mother and raised 3 children. Life got even better when her children blessed her with 9 grandchildren whom she cherished.

Lorrie dedicated her life to being a fantastic wife and wonderful mother. Lorrie excelled at lifting up her family and friends through all their passions and difficulties in their lives. Whether it was packing Paul's lunch for a fishing trip or watching her children and grandchildren play sports and perform, she made it her mission to fill their lives with unconditional love.

Lorrie was a passionate Christian woman and it brought her great joy to share her faith through her life and actions. When she wasn't filling her own home with warmth and kindness she could be found cheering on her many nieces or nephews, tending to her houseplants, or talking with her siblings. Even at the hardest times in her battle Lorrie always had a listening ear and loving embrace for those in need. Her uncommonly kind and forgiving spirit along with her unwavering positivity inspired everyone who met her.

In addition to her devoted caretaker and husband Paul, Lorrie will be forever lovingly remembered by her parents: Jack Kunath, Jan (Dave) Larson; Her children: Douglas (Lori) Arendt, Amber (Adam) Leys, and Alesha (Jose) Mendoza; Grandchildren: Gabriel, Douglas, Tristen, Lily Sue, Dallen, Xavier, Madelyn, Brielle, and Savanna; Her siblings: Karen(Jerry) Petts, Suzie(Randy) Robarge, John Kunath, and Betty (Chuck) Meehan; Sisters-in-law: Carol Nelson, Merrilyn(Jim) Momeyer, Edith (Brent) Bowen, Penny(Dave) Carlino and Laurie Cosenza; Brother-in-law: Douglas Arendt; Step sisters: Linda (Paul) Kosecki and Michelle (Randy) Dreifke; Step brother: David (Kim) Larson III; Also left with many memories and years of love is her best friend of 29 years, Ingrid Mueffle as well as a plethora of beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father's "main squeeze" Carol Larson, sister Cindy Grube, sisters-in-law Jeannie Gifford and Gayle Hayes, brother-in-law Jon Arendt, Uncles Eddie and Terry Hoeckendorff, Bill Kunath; in-laws Lois and Gene Arendt; nephews Jeffery and Andrew; great niece and nephew Delilah and Aiden; and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers of Hospice Alliance for the extraordinary care and comfort they gave Lorrie the past few years. You made her feel loved and in turn she loved each of you.

In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations be made in Lorrie's name to the Hospice Alliance House.

Visitation with the family will be held at Holy Spirit Community Church (5900 11th Ave Kenosha, WI) on Saturday, January 18th at 3pm followed by Memorial Service at 4pm.