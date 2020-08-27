Louanne Rosemary Wald

1942 - 2020

Louanne "Rocky" "Lulu" Wald, of Ashland, Wisconsin passed away August 19, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1942 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The daughter of Louis and Jean Serpe.

Louanne moved to Dallas, Texas for six years and then to Gordon, Wisconsin for 32 years and then lastly to Iron River, Wisconsin.

During her life, Louanne was a Registered Nurse, bartender, average bowler, artist and a long-time member of the St. Croix Writer's Group and the Luna Chicks Group in Solon Springs, Wisconsin.

She is survived by: sons; Randy Lewis (Gwen) Nehls, Ronnie William (Diane) Nehls and Raymond Lee (Patrice) Nehls, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister, Laura (Charlie) Askew, an uncle, Ralph Serpe and her long-time travelling best buddies, Anna and Kevin.

