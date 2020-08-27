1/1
Louanne Rosemary Wald
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louanne Rosemary Wald

1942 - 2020

Louanne "Rocky" "Lulu" Wald, of Ashland, Wisconsin passed away August 19, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1942 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The daughter of Louis and Jean Serpe.

Louanne moved to Dallas, Texas for six years and then to Gordon, Wisconsin for 32 years and then lastly to Iron River, Wisconsin.

During her life, Louanne was a Registered Nurse, bartender, average bowler, artist and a long-time member of the St. Croix Writer's Group and the Luna Chicks Group in Solon Springs, Wisconsin.

She is survived by: sons; Randy Lewis (Gwen) Nehls, Ronnie William (Diane) Nehls and Raymond Lee (Patrice) Nehls, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister, Laura (Charlie) Askew, an uncle, Ralph Serpe and her long-time travelling best buddies, Anna and Kevin.

Arrangements were entrusted to The Solon Springs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lulu's family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved