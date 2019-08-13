Louis A. Masterson

1936 - 2019

Louis Louis A. Masterson, Sr., age 83 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Born in Mauston , WI on July 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Martin and Helen (Opatrny) Masterson. He was a 1954 graduate of Mauston High School.

After graduation, from 1954 until 1957, Louis was a member of the Army National Guard.

For over 20 years, Louis was employed with Johns Manville. Previously he was employed with Warwick Electronics.

He was a member of Kenosha Moose Lodge #286 and he liked attending their Packer parties. He was an avid fisherman and all-around Wisconsin sport fan. He especially enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers.

Louis thought of himself as a deep thinker. He was very quiet man and he loved to laugh.

He is survived by his children, Louis (Genny) Masterson, Jr. and Dawn (Doug Powell) Johnson; his sisters, Norma M. (Bernard) Palm and Kathleen M. Kent; his grandchildren, Zachary, Jessica (Tyler) Fults, Tatiana and Sutton; and his great grandchildren, Landon, Adrianna, Logan and Jaxson.

Funeral Services honoring Louis' life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place. A visitation for Louis will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.

com